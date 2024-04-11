Harris Co. Precinct 4 deputy constable off duty when he allegedly pulled gun after crash: Records

Deputy Constable Arturo Martinez was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors, accused of pulling a gun after a minor crash, records said.

Deputy Constable Arturo Martinez was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors, accused of pulling a gun after a minor crash, records said.

Deputy Constable Arturo Martinez was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors, accused of pulling a gun after a minor crash, records said.

Deputy Constable Arturo Martinez was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors, accused of pulling a gun after a minor crash, records said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable was arrested and charged for allegedly pulling a gun on a man after a minor parking lot accident.

Arturo Martinez, 27, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Wednesday night, his bond was set at $40,000.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office were called to the 5000 block of West Richey Road at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

According to court records, Martinez was off-duty and with his wife in his personal vehicle when he got into a crash with another car in a restaurant parking lot. Martinez chased the driver down and stopped him at gunpoint, records state.

Martinez was also charged with two misdemeanors - DWI and drug possession - after deputies said they found less than 2 ounces of individually packaged marijuana in his trunk.

After his arrest, his supervisor at Constable Mark Herman's Office was notified.

A financial affidavit showed Martinez has worked for Precinct 4 for six years. However, on Thursday, the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement provided Martinez's personal status report, which showed he has worked for Precinct 4 for only three months, with a service start date of Jan. 17, 2024.

The department did not respond to ABC13's repeated requests for comment.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, X and Instagram.