Man accused of smuggling drug-laced papers into Harris County Jail, where 2 inmates later died

A Houston man, 77-year-old Ronald Lewis, was arrested after being accused of smuggling drug-laced papers into the Harris County Jail, where two inmates later died.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was arrested after being accused of smuggling drug-laced papers into the Harris County Jail.

Ronald Lewis, 77, is charged with having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

According to charging documents, jail inmates were delivered drug-laced papers and paid Lewis between July 20 through Nov. 17.

Prosecutors added that Lewis allegedly met with multiple inmates during this time period.

Investigators said other inmates experienced adverse effects from the drug, and two inmates died as a result of ingesting the laced papers.

Authorities have not disclosed which inmate deaths were related to this case.

As of Nov. 15, Harris County has recorded 17 jail custody deaths so far in 2023.

