Feds arrest man suspected of trafficking fake cancer drugs after luring him to Houston, sources say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Federal agents arrested a major target in an international counterfeit cancer drug operation Wednesday in Spring.

The man, identified only as an Indian national by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), was taken into custody in a busy parking lot at the north Freeway and Rayford Road. Sources told ABC13 he thought he making a quick stop. Instead, he was arrested, and only ABC13 was there.

"On June 26, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Houston, with assistance from the Houston Police Department, arrested an Indian national in north Houston who is suspected of trafficking and distributing counterfeit cancer drugs. No additional details can be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation," HSI Houston said in a statement.

According to law enforcement sources, the man flew into Bush Intercontinental Airport Tuesday and stayed at a hotel in Downtown Houston overnight. Wednesday morning, he met with an undercover agent before they drove to Spring. Once the man stepped out of the vehicle, additional agents approached and took him into custody.

"The trafficking and distribution of counterfeit pharmaceuticals poses a grave threat to the health and safety of unsuspecting consumers, impacts legitimate trade and compromises our national security," added Special Agent in Charge Mark Dawson, HSI Houston, in the statement. "HSI Houston is committed to aggressively investigate individuals and criminal organizations involved in the trafficking of counterfeit drugs to keep southeast Texans safe and prevent these potentially deadly substances from being introduced into our communities."

The counterfeit drug market is huge, according to James Langabeer, PhD, UTHealth Houston.

"That's the real problem. When access and cost becomes so excessive that people don't know where else to turn because they cant pay $1000 or $2000 a month for a cancer drug or Wegovy, they'll turn to illegitimate or illicit forms of that. They think they are the same medications but they're not," Langabeer said.

And that's where the danger comes in with overdoses and often death, he said.

The World Health Organization estimates that counterfeit drugs are a $400 billion business worldwide. Here in the U.S., despite all the warnings, it's $4 billion.

"The bottom line will always be the same. Don't ever put something in your mouth that you don't know what it is. It can kill you," Langabeer said.

Wednesday, HPD's Major Offenders Division assisted in the operation. The investigation is ongoing.

