Man dies after having seizure in Harris County Jail processing center, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating a man's death after he had a seizure at the Harris County Jail on Wednesday, according to authorities.

On Tuesday, the Baytown Police Department said officers arrested 32-year-old Anthony Simmons for theft.

Investigators said Simmons was taken to the Harris County Joint Processing Center to be booked for his misdemeanor charge.

Shortly after he arrived at the jail, at about 10 a.m., officers took Simmons to Ben Taub General Hospital for medical clearance.

HPD Special Investigations said on Wednesday, at about 3:15 a.m. Simmons was released from the hospital and taken back to the county jail to be processed.

At 9:45 p.m., Simmons requested "withdrawal" medication from Harris County Jail personnel, according to HPD.

Detectives said about five minutes later, Simmons suffered from an apparent seizure and was provided medical aid by jail medical staff.

First responders with the Houston Fire Department took Simmons to St. Joseph Medical Center at 1401 St. Joseph Parkway, where he was pronounced dead at about 11:20 p.m.

Simmons' cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

On Thursday, authorities announced that the case is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Command, which is customary for in-custody deaths in the city limits.

