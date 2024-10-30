Questions loom about medical attention given to inmate who died in Texas City police custody

Only on 13, a family wants to know how their loved one ended up dead while in the custody of Texas City police. They say officials have brushed them off since they found out he died Monday morning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grieving mother says she is being given the runaround as she searches for answers in her son's in-custody death in Texas City.

Rego Ornelas, 45, was pronounced dead Monday morning at UTMB.

The Texas City Police Department said they arrested Ornelas at 6:23 a.m. Monday at the recycling facility, Texas City Biosphere. Officers said he was in a secured area of the facility that had been closed to the public.

ABC13 asked Texas City PD what he was being charged with but has not heard back.

Ornelas was transported to the Galveston County Jail, where he was turned away for medical reasons.

"While the TCPD Officers were returning the inmate to the patrol unit, the inmate required emergency medical services," a release issued by TCPD read. "The inmate was transported to the UTMB Emergency Room by ambulance, where he subsequently died."

The family said they learned of his death Monday morning from a family member but have not been given any information on how he died, nor have they been allowed to see his body.

"I want to know," his mother Rachel said. "I want to know, and I have to wait and wait. That's not right. I'm his mom."

She questions the timeline given by police and believes he should have been given medical attention sooner.

"There is no justice," Rachel said. "Even when the truth comes out, there's no justice. He's gone."

ABC13 interviewed Rachel in 2017 when her youngest son, Roy, was murdered. Within a year of her youngest son's death, another one of her sons died.

Ornelas was her only living son.

"I'm not supposed to outlive my kids," Rachel said. "No parent should. It's a pain that never goes away. I'll never truly be happy until I meet them up in heaven."

The medical examiner's office will determine Ornelas' manner and cause of death.

The Texas Rangers confirmed they are investigating the death, which they said is standard. They will turn their findings over to the district attorney's office.

ABC13 has posed several questions to Texas City PD but has not received specific answers regarding the case.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.


