Inmate who escaped from Bellville hospital dies a day after being captured, officials say

Salvador Saucedo, a Waller County inmate who escaped from Bellville Hospital, was captured at a home in Grimes County after almost a month on the run.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Salvador Saucedo, who was added to Texas' 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List last week, has died, according to officials.

The news comes after he was captured in a burning house in Richards, Texas, in eastern Grimes County on Tuesday.

Saucedo spent close to a month on the run after escaping from Bellville Hospital back in January.

Early Tuesday morning, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry confirmed that Saucedo was located at a home that belonged to his girlfriend. Saucedo suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to a Conroe-area hospital.

On Friday, WCSO confirmed Saucedo succumbed to his injuries the next day.

The 37-year-old was a convicted sex offender from Bryan and had been wanted out of Gonzales County since March 2024 for indecency with a child by sexual contact.

According to WCSO, Saucedo was pulled over on Jan. 23. During the traffic stop, deputies reportedly found meth. Saucedo was taken into custody, but he told deputies he swallowed some of the drugs. Paramedics reportedly checked him out, determined he had an elevated heart rate, and took him to the hospital.

At this point, deputies said Saucedo had given them a fake name, so they didn't realize he was the suspect in the March 2024 indecency with a child case.

While being treated at the hospital, Saucedo managed to get a piece of wire from inside the hospital TV remote, WCSO said. He apparently used it to pick the locks on his handcuffs and leg irons. Saucedo then took off on foot when the deputy went to the restroom.

Hospital staff immediately notified the deputy, who gave chase. Officials said the deputy couldn't catch up, so they conducted a multi-agency manhunt with K-9s, drones, air support, and marked and unmarked units.

What investigators didn't know until a week after the escape was that Saucedo apparently stole a work truck from a nearby construction zone and drove it to Richards, Texas, where he had been hiding out for weeks.

The investigation identified Saucedo's route of escape from the hospital to the north end of N. Granville Street, where the area is rural and unpopulated.

On Tuesday, Guidry said a school resource officer noticed a fire at the girlfriend's home. When the officer approached, he saw a man inside the window. That man turned out to be Saucedo, who apparently shot himself in the head when law enforcement got closer.

Saucedo's girlfriend has been taken into custody for allegations that she was harboring a fugitive.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.