Texas' top 10 wanted sex offender arrested, charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One of Texas' most wanted sex offenders is now in custody, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Spencer Smith, 32, of Livingston, Texas, faces two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

On July 18, the sheriff's department said Smith's arrest was a joint effort with DPS.

Smith is behind bars at Polk County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.