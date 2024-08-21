Harris County fugitive added to Texas' 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A manhunt for a Harris County man has escalated to him being on Texas' 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List.

Jose Miguel Zelaya-Ponce, 20, has been wanted out of Harris County since July 2024 for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said he has ties to Harris County, including the city of Houston.

DPS announced on Tuesday that Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to Zelaya-Ponce's arrest.

According to DPS, Zelaya-Ponce is an illegal migrant from Honduras and was charged with alien removal after being arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Authorities said he was given an order of recognizance and released but was issued a final order of removal in June 2024.

Texas officials describe Zelaya-Ponce as a man who is 6 feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

The addition of Zelaya-Ponce to Texas' 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List follows the capture of another fugitive from the list late last month.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling1-800-252-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.