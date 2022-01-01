drunk driving

Family who lost loved one in drunk driving crash pleads with drivers to celebrate NYE responsibly

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Family who lost loved one in drunk driving crash pleads with people to celebrate NYE responsibly

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Already this month in Harris County there have been over a thousand DWI charges, and law enforcement says they are gearing up for what they know will be a busy New Year's Eve.

"That's one of the big concerns about tonight that this is the first New Year's Eve in two years where things are going to be somewhat open," said Sean Teare, the Chief of the Harris County District Attorney's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.

More officers will hit Harris County streets on New Year's Eve as part of the "No Refusal" initiative.

"Tonight we are going to have at least 50% more officers in for just about every agency in Harris County," said Teare.

The "No Refusal" initiative goes through the end of January and the goal is getting more people who choose to drink and drive off the road.

"The ripple effects of one dumb choice to get behind the wheel after you've been drinking are astronomical," said Teare.

The family of Iyana Harris-Smith knows this all too well.

"You don't want to be in my shoes," said Reta Harris, Iyana's mom.

In October, the car 20-year-old Iyana was riding in was stopped at a red light when a truck ran into the back of it, killing her. The driver of the truck was charged with intoxication manslaughter.

"Its not just going to be one decision for one moment and one really sad week. This is going to effect people for the rest of their lives. The nightmares don't end, the post-traumatic stress disorder doesn't end," said Imani Rose Johnson, Iyana's sister.

Iyana's family says the holidays have been hard without her and they want to do what they can to keep other families from being in their situation.

"Oh my God, it would be so simple. Just make the phone call. Do it. Get a designated driver, please," said Harris.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondrunk driving deathdrunk drivingdrinkingharris county sheriffs officedwi
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRUNK DRIVING
Family of woman killed in wrong-way crash left devastated
$300B awarded to family of teen and grandmother killed in DWI crash
6 dead, including 2 teens, in span of 10 hours on Houston roads
Innocent driver and passenger killed in crash with DWI suspect
TOP STORIES
3 killed, 4 injured in major New Year's crash in northwest Harris Co.
Freeze Warnings for some, Freeze Watch for Houston
Deputy fired after shooting 17-year-old suspect at NRG Park
Cities around the world ring in 2022
Texas laws 2022: Animal neglect, veterans' exemptions and more
Betty White, America's 'Golden Girl,' dies at 99
Ryan Reynolds responds to Betty White saying he can't get over her
Show More
Raining fish in Texarkana- that's Texas weather for you
OK police officers adopt puppies abandoned Christmas weekend
Recap on Texas stories for 2021
Houston traffic flows into 2022 as we see more freeway construction
What to know about stimulus checks, federal aid in 2022
More TOP STORIES News