'I have a funny feeling': Jurors watch final moments of Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal's life

A Harris County jury was shown body-worn camera footage of Dep. Sandeep Dhaliwal's last moments during Robert Solis' murder trial.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "I have a funny feeling about it."

Jurors in the capital murder trial of Robert Solis heard chilling words from Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal to a dispatcher before he was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop.

Minutes later, video shows the driver get out of his car and scream at the deputy to put his hands up, before he shoots him once in the head and drives off.

Deputy Dhaliwal was killed with his hands up. He never even had a chance to say anything to his murderer during the struggle.

Eyewitness News is not airing the full video due to its graphic nature.

After firing his attorneys, Solis is representing himself in the trial despite appearing to have no legal education. Multiple times during the trial so far, he has said he was unprepared. At one point, Solis even apologized to the court for his "inexperience."

Solis, who prosecutors allege is the driver in the video, has objected to nearly all evidence presented.

"That's one of the reason that you had three very talented and well-trained attorneys before you. However, you saw fit to do this on your own, so here we are," Judge Chris Morton said in court.

Prosecutors also showed video they say shows Solis' arrest at a strip center later in the day of the shooting.

The same testimony showed Deputy Dhaliwal's patrol unit entered into evidence.

You might notice a stuffed animal, carried with him to distribute to children.

Testimony is scheduled to resume Wednesday with another prosecution witness.

There is no word if Solis will present a case when the state rests.

