Law enforcement salutes fallen Harris Co. deputy during procession to funeral home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11839570" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sheriff Ed Gonzalez asked for prayers after one of his deputies was critically injured in a crash on Tomball Parkway. the deputy later died.

Funeral services for HCSO Deputy Robert “Adam” Howard are set for:



Wednesday May 18th

Family visitation 9a-10a

Service @ 11am



Community of Faith Church

16124 Becker Rd

Hockley, TX 77447



Burial details remain pending. pic.twitter.com/V4GTvVQSgz — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 13, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Law enforcement officers honored Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Robert "Adam" Howard with a procession Friday morning.Howard, 27, was killed in a crash on Highway 249 on Wednesday.Officials said the deputy's vehicle hit the back of a stopped 18-wheeler on Highway 249, causing his vehicle to tear apart in what Sheriff Ed Gonzalez called a "pretty horrific impact."He was rushed to the hospital after the crash, where he later died.Howard, who grew up in Jersey Village and was a Cy-Woods High School grad, leaves behind a wife, a 5-year-old son, and a 2-year-old daughter.Video from the procession on Friday shows deputies standing at attention, saluting Howard's procession to the funeral home.Gonzalez said funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, May 18, at Community Faith Church on Becker Road in Hockley.The family visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with the funeral service following at 11 a.m.