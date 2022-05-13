Law enforcement salutes fallen Harris Co. deputy during procession to funeral home

Howard, 27, was killed in a crash on Highway 249 on Wednesday.
Officials said the deputy's vehicle hit the back of a stopped 18-wheeler on Highway 249, causing his vehicle to tear apart in what Sheriff Ed Gonzalez called a "pretty horrific impact."
ORIGINAL REPORT: 27-year-old Harris Co. deputy dies after crashing into back of tractor-trailer stopped on Hwy. 249
He was rushed to the hospital after the crash, where he later died.
Howard, who grew up in Jersey Village and was a Cy-Woods High School grad, leaves behind a wife, a 5-year-old son, and a 2-year-old daughter.
Video from the procession on Friday shows deputies standing at attention, saluting Howard's procession to the funeral home.
Gonzalez said funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, May 18, at Community Faith Church on Becker Road in Hockley.
The family visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with the funeral service following at 11 a.m.
