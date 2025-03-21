Montgomery County deputy terminated and arrested for 2024 crash that killed partner, officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Montgomery County deputy James Francis was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday for the crash that killed his partner in 2024.

In February 2024, Francis and his colleague, Deputy Charles Rivette, were transporting a prisoner from Oklahoma to Montgomery County when the crash happened on I-45 in Centerville, about 115 miles north of Houston.

A crash report obtained by Eyewitness News Thursday indicates Francis "failed to control speed" when he crashed into an 18-wheeler.

The impact caused Francis' county-issued SUV to roll over. Rivette, who worked for the sheriff's office for 18 years, was flung from the passenger's seat and run over by another vehicle. The initial collision sparked a chain reaction that eventually involved a total of five vehicles.

The crash report lists the posted speed limit as 75 miles per hour but doesn't say how fast Francis was driving.

It also notes that he wasn't tested for alcohol or drugs. Attorney Brent Mayr told ABC13 back in June that these tests are commonly performed after fatal crashes but not always.

Francis was off-duty on workers' comp while investigators worked on the case, which ultimately went to a grand jury.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office announced that Francis was indicted, terminated, and arrested.

"The loss of Deputy Rivette is deeply felt by all who knew and served alongside him, and the events that followed have only added to the sorrow. We stand firm in our responsibility to ensure accountability while also recognizing the gravity of this moment for everyone involved. Our thoughts are also with the individual who sustained life-altering injuries in this incident. In times like these, we must support one another, honor those we have lost, and remain steadfast in our commitment to justice and integrity," Sheriff Wesley Doolittle said.