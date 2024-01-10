Vehicle found submerged in water in Channelview possibly tied to missing person's case: Sheriff

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The discovery of a body found in a vehicle submerged in water in the Channelview area has sparked an investigation after authorities said the vehicle may be linked to a missing person's case out of Houston.

Tuesday's scene began unfolding at 17741 East Freeway. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a Harris County sheriff's unit was flagged down at Brookshire and East Freeway about a vehicle in the water.

Upon further investigation, authorities found the body of a person inside the vehicle.

As the investigation continues, Gonzalez said the vehicle is tied to a Houston Police Department's missing person's case. It's unclear if the person found inside is the missing person, but Gonzalez added that the vehicle had been submerged in the water for some time.

"The vehicle appears to be very much covered in debris," he said. "There's no telling, we'll have to see if that was the original landing spot or if there was some movement. It's my understanding that it's not a recent missing persons case."

For news updates, follow Jiovanni Lieggi on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.