Investigation underway into decomposing body found in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The discovery of a decomposing body in Houston's southwest side prompted an investigation into the person's death, according to HPD.

On Tuesday, the Houston Police Department shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that detectives have been called out at 10:50 a.m. to the side of the road in the 600 block of Holmes Road near Buffalo Speedway to a person found dead.

HPD said the body was found in a state of decomposition but did not provide any additional information. It's unclear how long the body had been there or if the person was killed there.

ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows that the area includes NRG Park, Astroworld, Lakes at 610, and Plaza del Oro. Data shows there have been three homicides, 1,183 assaults and 99 robberies in the last 12 months.

An investigation continues into the case.