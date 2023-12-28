Man accused of shooting stepbrother with crossbow during disturbance in Crosby, sheriff says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A disturbance between two stepbrothers escalated and turned into one of them shooting the other with a crossbow in east Harris County, authorities said.

Wednesday night's scene is developing in the Crosby area at the 20700 block of Live Oak.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the two adult stepbrothers were involved in some kind of disturbance when one shot the other with a crossbow.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital via Life Flight and is said to be critical.

The brother accused of firing the crossbow was detained.

An investigation is underway.