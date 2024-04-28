Texans wideout Tank Dell sustains minor wound from shooting in Sanford, Florida, team says

Texans wide receiver Tank Dell, a native of Daytona Beach, Florida, was among the 10 victims during a shooting at a private gathering on Sunday just after midnight. The Texans said Dell was "in good spirits" after being released from the hospital.

SANFORD, Florida (KTRK) -- Texans star wideout Tank Dell was injured in a shooting in Florida overnight, the Houston Texans announced.

On platform X, formally known as Twitter, the Texans said Dell was "in good spirits" after being released from the hospital.

Dell, a native of Daytona Beach, Florida, was there as a bystander during a shooting at a private gathering on Sunday just after midnight. Following an incident, a teen gunman injured ten individuals.

ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime reported that the 10 victims were treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds and a 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

The 24-year-old University of Houston football product is coming off a remarkable rookie season after being sidelined with a season-ending injury on Dec. 3, where he suffered a fractured fibula against the Denver Broncos.