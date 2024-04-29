Woman attacks disabled man and attempts to steal crutch outside market on Houston's east end: police

Police say a female suspect is on the loose after attacking a 63-year-old man outside convenience store in Houston's East End.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for a woman who attacked a disabled man outside an east end convenience store.

Fortunately, the violent encounter left the 63-year-old man with only minor injuries.

Video surveillance from DJ Supermarket on Harrisburg Boulevard shows the woman hitting the man several times and attempting to steal his crutch.

Some may watch the surveillance video and wonder why the victim didn't just let go of the crutch.

His family tells ABC13 that he thought she was going to use it to beat him to death.

He didn't want Eyewitness News to identify him by name, but he does want the video out in hopes it will help police find her.

Houston police believe the suspect is a woman in her thirties.

The victim is a disabled 63-year-old man who is a regular customer at the store.

"The man arrived over this way and greeted me because we're friends, and that's when trouble started," Gonzalo Soriano, who witnessed the attack, said.

Soriano was stunned when a woman came up out of nowhere and started beating on a man he'd become friendly with in the neighborhood.

He says she didn't utter a single word before, during, or after the attack.

"She grabbed him and threw him down right there on the ground. She kicked him a few times, and I couldn't do anything because I am disabled too," Soriano said.

Soriano was helpless and could only watch as she threw his friend to the ground using his own crutch.

At that moment, he thought she might come for him next.

"I felt it was possible she was going to hit me too," Soriano said.

An employee eventually called Houston police when she looked at the cameras and saw the attack unfolding. By the time officers showed up, the woman had taken off.

HPD has yet to identify the suspect. They are still looking for leads.

For updates on this story, follow Alex Bozarjian on Facebook, X and Instagram.