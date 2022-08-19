3rd suspect charged in 71-year-old's murder outside east Harris County McDonald's, records show

Martha Medina was robbed outside of a McDonald's in 2021. The suspects fled after hitting her with a car, authorities said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A third person has been arrested and charged in connection with a 2021 robbery that left a 71-year-old woman dead outside of a McDonald's in east Harris County.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Lawrence Earl Thomas, 40, was charged with capital murder for the death of Martha Medina, according to court records.

The deadly robbery happened in the 400 block of Uvalde Road on Sept. 23, 2021. Medina was robbed outside of the restaurant. After the robbery, the suspects hit her with their car and sped away, authorities said.

SEE ALSO: 'Get a job!' Sheriff Ed Gonzalez exasperated after yet another senseless tragedy

Medina was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Andrew Williams, 40, was also charged with murder. According to records, at the time of the robbery, Williams was out on bond in connection to a previous capital murder charge in 2019.

SEE ALSO: Family of McDonald's purse-snatching victim calls out judge who granted suspect bond

Another suspect, 39-year-old Felton Ford, is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, according to authorities.

Ford and Williams are accused of plotting to rob Medina.

Ford is accused of acting as a lookout while he and Williams followed Medina to the McDonald's, and it's alleged that the pair were on the phone with each other during the robbery attempt, authorities said in 2021.

According to records, Thomas is accused of intentionally causing Medina's death by hitting her with a vehicle.

Thomas is expected to appear in probable cause court Thursday night.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.