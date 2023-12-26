Woman charged with murder in shooting death of ex-boyfriend during fight in N. Harris Co., HCSO says

Ashton Russell was with a group of people when he was shot and killed at a bus stop in Imperial Valley Drive, authorities said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 34-year-old woman is charged with murder after her ex-boyfriend was gunned down at a north Harris County bus stop, according to authorities.

Authorities said the shooting happened at about 9:35 p.m. on Dec. 7 in the 22600 block of Imperial Valley Drive. The victim, 35-year-old Ashton Russell, was at a bus stop with four other men and a woman when a fight broke out, and Russell was shot.

Deputies said several fired casings, a pry bar, and a knife were found near the bus stop. As the investigation continued, deputies obtained video and interviewed witnesses who identified Sharonda Campbell as the suspect who fired at Russell.

On Dec. 22, Campbell was charged with Russell's death and taken into custody.

Court records also show Campbell was out on bond at the time of the shooting, accused of assaulting Russell over a year ago. Documents state the pair had split, but she wanted to get back together. Russell allegedly said Campbell was "trying to get him in trouble."

A motive for the murder was not immediately disclosed.