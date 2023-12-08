A man reportedly walked through the crime scene. He was ordered to stop, and when he didn't, a deputy used a Taser on him, HCSO said. Officials said he is not a suspect in the shooting.

Man found shot to death after fight between group of people at Aldine-area bus stop, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed during a fight at a bus stop in the Aldine area, according to officials.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said the initial call came in around 9:35 p.m. Thursday about a male lying in the street.

When paramedics arrived, they discovered he had multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the victim was at a bus stop with four to five other people in the 22700 block of Imperial Valley Drive near Highland Cross Drive.

A fight broke out and several shots were fired, deputies said. The man was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Deputies believe everyone involved was between 20 and 30 years old -- possibly four men and at least one woman.

Investigators were looking for surveillance video and possible witnesses in the area. Deputies said they found multiple weapons at the scene.

During the investigation, a man reportedly walked through the crime scene. He was ordered to stop, and when he didn't, a deputy used a Taser on him, HCSO said.

The man was treated by EMS at the scene and taken into custody. Deputies said he is not a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).