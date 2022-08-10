Barber shop employee allegedly shot coworker during argument in SE Harris Co., authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A barber shop employee is in custody after authorities say he shot another employee during an argument in southeast Harris County.

On Wednesday at about 3:43 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting call at a barber shop in the 4000 block of South Sam Houston Parkway East near Highway 288.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared on Twitter that one man was shot by another man during an argument. The injured man was taken to the hospital in "fair condition."

No one else was injured in the shooting, according to authorities.

It wasn't immediately clear what the argument that led to the shooting was about.

