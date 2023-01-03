Man accused of assaulting wife after intentionally setting house on fire in N. Harris Co.

Officials said the man waited outside in his vehicle for his wife to run out of the house. He then allegedly hit her after she evacuated and fled the scene.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man intentionally set fire to a home where his wife was staying in north Harris County, according to the fire marshal's office.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 11400 block of Mortimer Drive.

Officials said the husband and wife are separated.

The husband, identified as 28-year-old Pablo Patino, is accused of waiting outside in his vehicle for his wife to run out of the house. He then allegedly hit her after she evacuated.

The fire marshal's office said Patino took off after assaulting the woman. One injury was reported.

He's being charged with arson of habitation, violation of a protective order and aggravated assault.