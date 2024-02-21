Fresno, Texas, standoff suspect has history of firing shots at random, neighbor tells ABC13

The suspect, believed to have an ongoing dispute with his neighbor, allegedly shot at the home before the neighbor fired back.

The SWAT team was at a home in the 1800 block of Lancaster Park Court in Fresno after a man barricaded himself inside, Fort Bend officials said.

The SWAT team was at a home in the 1800 block of Lancaster Park Court in Fresno after a man barricaded himself inside, Fort Bend officials said.

The SWAT team was at a home in the 1800 block of Lancaster Park Court in Fresno after a man barricaded himself inside, Fort Bend officials said.

The SWAT team was at a home in the 1800 block of Lancaster Park Court in Fresno after a man barricaded himself inside, Fort Bend officials said.

FRESNO, Texas (KTRK) -- A SWAT scene unfolded at a home in Fresno, Texas, where authorities say a 41-year-old man barricaded himself inside after shooting at his neighbor's house Wednesday morning. After six hours, he peacefully surrendered.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, shots were fired in the 1800 block of Lancaster Park Court.

The suspect, identified as David Jackson, is accused of shooting at his neighbor's home, believed to be part of an ongoing issue between them, the sheriff's office said.

Police said bullets hit the home, but there were no reported injuries.

"We've never had this kind of activity. I've lived here for the last few years and never had this activity," one neighbor who lives nearby told ABC13.

"The neighbor came out and confronted the 41-year-old white male suspect and fired rounds also," Capt. Michael Fisher with FBCSO said.

Negotiators were at the scene trying to get the suspect to come out peacefully after they believed he was armed with a pistol. It's unclear if there were additional firearms inside the home.

ABC13 spoke with the neighbor, who shot back and said Jackson has a history of randomly shooting.

"Every other night or something, he'd come out shooting, and it's starting to become a nuisance," the neighbor who shot back said.

Fort Bend County officials said Jackson was taken into custody and charged with deadly conduct.

Residents were asked to avoid the area as the scene developed, but it has since cleared.

For news updates, follow Jiovanni Lieggi on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.