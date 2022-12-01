Driver accidentally hits gas pedal and strikes woman leaving USPS office in SW Houston, HPD says

SkyEye video shows a vehicle after it crashed into a United States Postal Service office. At least one person was taken to the hospital.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead after a driver hit the gas by mistake and drove into a United States Postal Service office in southwest Houston, police said.

The crash happened in the evening hours of Wednesday in the 2900 block of Rogerdale Road. Police said a driver hit the gas pedal, thinking it was her brakes, and hit a bystander that was leaving the post office.

SkyEye was over the crash scene and got a glimpse at the damage at the front doors. Footage showed a part of the vehicle in the building but we were unable to see the rest.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

