Child was inside car during crash with USPS truck in north Harris County, officials said

Authorities are investigating after a car and a United States Postal Service truck were involved in a crash in north Harris County.

The mail truck and a black Cadillac were reportedly on Central Green Boulevard at the time of the incident.

Officials said a small child was in the back seat of the Cadillac. The child was transported to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

Wrecker drivers were on the scene collecting scattered car parts off the road.

Both drivers were also transported to area hospitals, but will be OK. It is unclear what caused the crash.
