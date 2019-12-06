13 Investigates: Harris Co. fires company paid $1.3M for Harvey recovery program

Virginia-based ICF International was notified in a termination letter on Dec. 6 that it would no longer be needed for "disaster recovery program operations, support, intake and outreach services" for Harris County's Project Recovery program.
The letter doesn't mention performance issues, instead citing a "convenience" clause in ICF's contract.
Read the termination letter - on a mobile device? Click here to open.
The firing comes after 13 Investigates reported two weeks ago that not a single homeowner had received aid from the county's $800 million program for Harvey storm victims.
"I wasted hundreds (of dollars) in gas money alone gathering and delivering documents to them," said Drew Gadd, who applied for aid earlier this year. "I feel let down really. ... People like me will lose everything."
RELATED: 13 Investigates: How many people have received aid from Harris County's Harvey program? Zero.
Gadd is among more than 5,700 homeowners who have either filled out pre-application surveys or have been invited to apply to the county's program.
On Nov. 21, 13 Investigates reported that zero reimbursement checks were issued, zero homeowners had been helped by a buyout program and zero hammers were swinging to rebuild storm victims' homes. Yet, at that point, the county had already paid ICF $1.3 million.
Since our investigation aired, three homeowners have received reimbursement checks through the county's program, including a North Shore resident in Northeast Harris County who received a $44,752 check. Another Northeast Harris County resident received a $21,992 check and a Spring resident received a $27,801 in reimbursements. No buyouts or repairs have started.
13 Investigates reached out to ICF Friday afternoon for a comment on the termination and the company said it would get back to us soon. Two weeks ago, ICF told us in a statement that although it serves new applicants through outreach and at intake centers "the county manages the processes and moves forward with all of the applications."
"We believe our performance is in keeping with our contract requirements and expectations. And while the overall recovery process takes longer than anyone would like, we feel the changes we have made, and will continue to make, will help the outreach and intake functions of Project Recovery," ICF said in a statement on Nov. 21.
Changes to the program
The county recently hired nonprofit Baker Ripley as a second intake vendor, was brought on to help increase the volume of applications amid ICF's lack of progress.
Last month, Daphne Lemelle, community development director at the Harris County Community Services Department, said ICF had only turned over 500 applications, all of which were incomplete.
"If we believe that their performance is not up to par, which is something we continue to review every month, every day, every week, we will let them know where they stand and that's why we had to bring on another intake vendor," Lemelle told 13 investigates last month.
There's currently 10 intake centers, including five that are operated by Baker Ripley and five that were operated by ICF.
The termination is effective Jan. 6, 2020, giving the company time to "ensure a smooth and timely transition of operations."
As part of the termination letter, the county says it will retain all of the intake centers operated by ICF, in addition to retaining other services vital to the continuation of the program. That includes keeping outreach strategists on board as well as transitioning call center services.
Harris County's program is separate from the Harvey recovery aid program operated by the City of Houston. However, the city also has an active contract with ICF for outreach and intake.
In Houston, the city's latest pipeline report from November 29 shows 115 applicants have been approved by the Texas General Land Office, 51 homeowners have received a notice to proceed with construction and 30 homeowners have received reimbursement checks.
For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.
Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)