Missing Texas State student Harper Garlitos found dead in wooded area

Jason Landry was supposed to come home from college during the holidays, and instead, his family is still living the so-called nightmare five months later.

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KTRK) -- The search for a college student last seen at an Academy store a couple of weeks ago has come to a sad end.Just last weekend, the mother of Harper Garlitos, a sophomore at Texas State University, was pleading for the public to be on the lookout for her 21-year-old son. He had been reported missing in San Marcos on May 10.Texas Equusearch was involved in the efforts to find Garlitos, who was last seen at an Academy Sports and Outdoors, according to authorities. Equusearch founder Tim Miller confirmed to ABC13 that on Tuesday Garlitos was found dead in a wooded area near his apartment.A resident spotted Garlitos' vehicle parked near a subdivision. The San Marcos Police Department, with the help of Texas Search and Rescue, searched the undeveloped area nearby and discovered a body.The cause of death will be officially determined by a medical examiner, but police confirmed that based on evidence collected at the scene, foul play is not suspected.A spokesperson for Texas State University issued a statement: "The Texas State University community is deeply saddened to hear of the death of Harper Garlitos. Our deepest sympathies are extended to his family."Garlitos's mom, Ginger, sat down with ABC13 after he was reported missing to share her concerns for her son, who suffered from depression.Garlitos lived with Asperger's and struggled socially because of it, according to his mother.Ginger said he had indicated to her in the past that he might at some point end his life."My main concern is that he has gone somewhere to hurt himself," she said over the weekend.San Marcos police arrived to Garlitos's apartment May 10 and found the door unlocked. Police said it appeared he had not been there in a while.Ginger said the last time she spoke with her son was May 6, but she said it was typical of Garlitos to turn his phone off to concentrate on studying.