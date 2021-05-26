student dies

Missing Texas State student Harper Garlitos found dead in wooded area

EMBED <>More Videos

Texas State student still missing for almost 2 weeks

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KTRK) -- The search for a college student last seen at an Academy store a couple of weeks ago has come to a sad end.

Just last weekend, the mother of Harper Garlitos, a sophomore at Texas State University, was pleading for the public to be on the lookout for her 21-year-old son. He had been reported missing in San Marcos on May 10.


Texas Equusearch was involved in the efforts to find Garlitos, who was last seen at an Academy Sports and Outdoors, according to authorities. Equusearch founder Tim Miller confirmed to ABC13 that on Tuesday Garlitos was found dead in a wooded area near his apartment.

A resident spotted Garlitos' vehicle parked near a subdivision. The San Marcos Police Department, with the help of Texas Search and Rescue, searched the undeveloped area nearby and discovered a body.

The cause of death will be officially determined by a medical examiner, but police confirmed that based on evidence collected at the scene, foul play is not suspected.

A spokesperson for Texas State University issued a statement: "The Texas State University community is deeply saddened to hear of the death of Harper Garlitos. Our deepest sympathies are extended to his family."

SEE ALSO: Family of missing Texas State student from Missouri City offering $10,000 reward

EMBED More News Videos

Jason Landry was supposed to come home from college during the holidays, and instead, his family is still living the so-called nightmare five months later.


Garlitos's mom, Ginger, sat down with ABC13 after he was reported missing to share her concerns for her son, who suffered from depression.

Garlitos lived with Asperger's and struggled socially because of it, according to his mother.

Ginger said he had indicated to her in the past that he might at some point end his life.




"My main concern is that he has gone somewhere to hurt himself," she said over the weekend.

San Marcos police arrived to Garlitos's apartment May 10 and found the door unlocked. Police said it appeared he had not been there in a while.
Ginger said the last time she spoke with her son was May 6, but she said it was typical of Garlitos to turn his phone off to concentrate on studying.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.

The video featured above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texassafetyequusearchstudent diesmissing mancollege studentmissing personstudentsbody found
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STUDENT DIES
Royal ISD student who was killed in crash recognized at grad ceremony
Cy-Fair track star who died of cardiac arrest honored at meet
Body found during search for Texas A&M Galveston cadet
Teen to serve 12 years for Bellaire HS shooting that killed friend
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
More TOP STORIES News