Family mourns North Shore High School senior's death after he was shot at house party in Humble

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The North Shore community is mourning the loss of one of their senior football players, who was killed over the weekend at a house party.

Jarvon Coles, who played linebacker, was set to graduate from North Shore High School in May and was planning to attend Lamar University, according to his family.

Coles was at a house party on Saturday night on Fieldwick Lane in a remote area of Humble.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a call for a welfare check at the home because of underage drinking. Shortly after, they received another call saying someone was unresponsive.

When paramedics found Coles, they administered CPR and discovered he had been shot.

"We believe at some point during the party there was a car occupied by multiple people that drove by the location and fired several shots, striking our victim," HCSO Sgt. Sidney Miller said.

Investigators returned to the scene on Sunday and canvassed the area for a video that they hope will provide leads on who opened fire.

The home where the party happened is a short-term rental. The owner of the house on Fieldwick Lane told ABC13 over the phone that the residence was rented by a mother who said she wanted to have a party for her son. The owner, who said she never expected this would happen at her rental, said she will have to be more cautious about who she rents to in the future.

Family and friends will gather for a balloon release in Coles' honor on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Galena Park ISD football stadium.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-274-9100.

