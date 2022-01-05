man shot

HPD looking for suspect who shot man in the head with 'hand cannon' on Houston's southside

Man shot in the head with 'hand cannon' on Houston's southside

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for a suspect who shot a man on Houston's southside with an unusual weapon.

Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, HPD arrived to the parking lot of a shaved ice business in the 12800 block of Cullen Boulevard.

Investigators said two men were arguing when things escalated.

One of them pulled out what officers are calling a "hand cannon," which is a handgun that fires shotgun shells, and shot the other man in the head.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say the gunman got away in a blue colored pickup.
