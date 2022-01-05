HPD looking for suspect who shot man in the head with 'hand cannon' on Houston's southside

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for a suspect who shot a man on Houston's southside with an unusual weapon.Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, HPD arrived to the parking lot of a shaved ice business in the 12800 block of Cullen Boulevard.Investigators said two men were arguing when things escalated.One of them pulled out what officers are calling a "hand cannon," which is a handgun that fires shotgun shells, and shot the other man in the head.The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.Police say the gunman got away in a blue colored pickup.