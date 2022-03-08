Houston native 'Hamilton' performer says current Hobby Center production carries big legacy

Houston native John Devereaux, a Westfield High School alum who plays "King George" and is part of the ensemble in the show, joined ABC13 Eyewitness News at 8 to discuss what makes the show so popular and why Houston audiences have turned out in masses to see it. He also shared perspective about why the intentional diversity of the cast is so critical: as the show asks, "Who tells your story?"
Hamilton, with book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors, since it premiered on Broadway in 2014.
