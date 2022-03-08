hamilton

Houston native 'Hamilton' performer says current Hobby Center production carries big legacy

Now through March 20, be in the room where it happens as "Hamilton" returns to Houston's Hobby Center
By
'Hamilton' star John Devereaux talks show's legacy at Hobby Center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hamilton, the mega-popular Broadway musical about American founding father Alexander Hamilton's immigrant story, continues its run at the Hobby Center through March 20.

Houston native John Devereaux, a Westfield High School alum who plays "King George" and is part of the ensemble in the show, joined ABC13 Eyewitness News at 8 to discuss what makes the show so popular and why Houston audiences have turned out in masses to see it. He also shared perspective about why the intentional diversity of the cast is so critical: as the show asks, "Who tells your story?"


Hamilton, with book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors, since it premiered on Broadway in 2014.


'South Pacific' star joins ABC13 to share why groundbreaking classic a 'story that needs to be told'
"South Pacific" star Nigel Huckle joined ABC13 ahead of the TUTS show's final weekend and shared with anchor Jonathan Bruce why the groundbreaking classic is still a story that needs to be told now in 2022.

