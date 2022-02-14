Houston theater fans could score $10 tickets for 'Hamilton'

HOUSTON, Texas -- With the arrival of Broadway's hottest sensation imminent, a time-honored tradition is back to make the joy of live theater available for all.A digital lottery for $10opened on Feb.11 in conjunction with the show's arrival at the Hobby Center, courtesy of Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center along with producer Jeffery Seller.A limited number of tickets will be available for each performance for a mere $10 each. The lottery will close at noon Thursday, February 17 for tickets to performances February 22-27.