Houston theater fans could score $10 tickets for 'Hamilton'

HOUSTON, Texas -- With the arrival of Broadway's hottest sensation imminent, a time-honored tradition is back to make the joy of live theater available for all.
A digital lottery for $10 Hamilton opened on Feb.11 in conjunction with the show's arrival at the Hobby Center, courtesy of Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center along with producer Jeffery Seller.
A limited number of tickets will be available for each performance for a mere $10 each. The lottery will close at noon Thursday, February 17 for tickets to performances February 22-27.
For details on how to enter the ticket lottery, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
