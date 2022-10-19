Lin-Manuel Miranda engages voters in Houston ahead of Election Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In an effort to empower Latino voices at the polls, songwriter and activist, Lin-Manuel Miranda, decided to make a trip to Houston on Tuesday to chat with students about the upcoming midterm election.

Gov. Greg Abbott's campaign said they expect as many as 10.6 million people to vote this midterm, but Miranda is worried about whether those numbers will include a sizeable turnout for Hispanic or young voters. That part of the electorate is why the creator of "Hamilton" made the trip here with his father.

"Dionne Warwick said it better than any of us," Miranda told ABC13. "'I believe the children are our future.' And honestly, I think the eyes of the United States are on Texas right now. We have the opportunity to make history."

Miranda spent his afternoon at the University of Houston, moderating a panel sponsored in part by NextGen America. Miranda and the young voters were able to chat about the issues important to them.

"Young people are powerful and they are registering in record numbers," the national president of NextGen America, Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez said. "They have the power to determine what happens in this election in Texas, and as Texas goes, so goes the nation."

Miranda also spoke at a rally for County Judge Lina Hidalgo, where he said his activism is inspired by his father Luis Miranda's involvement in politics.

"How do we increase political participation by Latinos?" Luis Miranda asked. "Not only for us to go vote but have a seat at the table because, at the end of the day, democracy is better when there are many voices, the voices of the country."

Latino and young voters are those who are typically underrepresented at the ballot box. Every cycle there are efforts to engage them. Lin-Manuel hopes his efforts in Texas helped.

"I am a playright, I write songs for a living," Miranda said. "I understand that there is skepticism about my even being here, but I am also an American citizen who is worried about the direction of this country. The eyes of the country and the world are on Texas and so we wanted to bring whatever spotlight we have here to show what's at stake in this election."

