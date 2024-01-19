Houston native, 'Hamilton' star to open Hobby Center's "Beyond Broadway" series on Jan. 20

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Hobby Center will begin its new "Beyond Broadway" series with one of Houston's own.

Internationally-acclaimed singer and actress Renée Elise Goldsberry, best known for her Grammy and Tony Award-winning turn as Angelica Schuyler in the original production of the musical phenomenon Hamilton, hits the stage on Saturday, Jan. 20 for "Renée Elise Goldsberry in Concert."

ABC13 caught up with Goldsberry ahead of her return to Houston.

"I discovered musical theatre in Houston when I was 8 years old. Now, decades later, I get to come back and play at one of the most beautiful venues in the world. I never could have imagined this, but that's what Houston makes," Goldsberry said.

Goldsberry says the one-time show will feature music across all genres that highlights Houston's diverse taste for music, including the Hamilton hits that made her famous. Goldsberry currently stars in Marvel's hit series "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" and in Tina Fey's Emmy-nominated series, "GIRLS5EVA," which is moving to Netflix sometime in 2024.

"'Beyond Broadway' opens a window for audiences to experience beloved and celebrated Broadway artists in new and exciting ways," Deborah Lugo, Hobby Center Vice President of Programming and Education, said. "The series offers a unique opportunity for artists to closely connect with audiences, where they get to share their creativity, personality, and artistic genius. This new program also brings these artists into educational settings, where they will work with students and inspire them with and through the performing arts."

For information and tickets, visit the Hobby Center website.

