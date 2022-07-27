Gunman wanted in drive-by shooting, firing 18 rounds at home in Hockley

HOCKLEY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are searching for a gunman responsible for shooting multiple rounds into a home, according to Constable Mark Herman's Office.

On July 26 at about 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to a drive-by shooting at the 17300 block of Wagganner Drive, in the Ranch Country subdivision.

Upon arrival, the homeowner reportedly told deputies that an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at her home and one of her vehicles.

Surveillance video captured a silver four-door vehicle traveling northbound on Wagganner Drive with a man hanging out of the passenger side window, firing 18 rounds into the home.

Investigators said a neighbor's vehicle was also struck during the shooting. No injuries were reported.

"If you have any information regarding this case, you are urged to contact our dispatch or your local law enforcement," Constable Mark Herman said.