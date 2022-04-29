Deadly crash with pedestrian causing major delays on I-45 northbound at Tellepsen

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All mainlanes of the Gulf Freeway are closed after a deadly crash with a pedestrian Friday morning.The crash was reported before 5:30 a.m. on I-45 north at Tellepsen Street. All northbound lanes are closed.Drivers can take SH-288 as an alternate route.It was unclear what exactly led up to the deadly crash.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.