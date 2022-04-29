Traffic

Deadly crash with pedestrian causing major delays on I-45 northbound at Tellepsen

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All mainlanes of the Gulf Freeway are closed after a deadly crash with a pedestrian Friday morning.

The crash was reported before 5:30 a.m. on I-45 north at Tellepsen Street. All northbound lanes are closed.

Drivers can take SH-288 as an alternate route.

It was unclear what exactly led up to the deadly crash.

