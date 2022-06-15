pedestrian killed

Crash involving pedestrian killed forces Telephone Road shutdown, Transtar cameras show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly crash involving a pedestrian is causing massive backups on the Gulf Freeway Wednesday morning, police said.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. on the Gulf Freeway inbound at Telephone Road.

Transtar cameras show the Telephone Road exit has been forced to shut down, resulting in only one lane of traffic getting by.

Drivers are urged to take the 610 South Loop, the Beltway or Telephone Road as alternate routes.

For those folks coming in from 225 that jump over to I-45, they are advised to go northbound on the loop up to I-10 to Baytown East Freeway.

