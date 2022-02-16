Suspect shot as US Marshals served warrant at motel on North Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a suspect as U.S. Marshals were serving a felony warrant at a motel in north Harris County.The situation unfolded sometime shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Express Inn located in the 16600 block of the North Freeway.According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, U.S. Marshals with the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force were serving a warrant at the time, and the suspect was shot. The circumstances surrounding the gunfire are not yet clear.The suspect's identity and condition have not been released.Residents are asked to avoid the area as the investigation remains underway.ABC13 Eyewitness News crews are on the way to the scene and will continue to provide updates as they become available.