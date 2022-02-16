Suspect shot as US Marshals served warrant at motel on North Freeway

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a suspect as U.S. Marshals were serving a felony warrant at a motel in north Harris County.

The situation unfolded sometime shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Express Inn located in the 16600 block of the North Freeway.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, U.S. Marshals with the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force were serving a warrant at the time, and the suspect was shot. The circumstances surrounding the gunfire are not yet clear.

The suspect's identity and condition have not been released.

Residents are asked to avoid the area as the investigation remains underway.

ABC13 Eyewitness News crews are on the way to the scene and will continue to provide updates as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyofficer involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fiery big rig crash aftermath expected to block North Loop for hours
Suspect who shot 2 deputies has died, authorities say
Girl, 9, killed when robbery victim opened fire on family's pickup
Warm and windy Wednesday, cold front late Thursday
Memberships to wholesale suppliers can't help you escape higher prices
US could see a century's worth of sea rise in just 30 years
Arrest made in shooting death of 26-year-old, sheriff says
Show More
Houston Public Library working to preserve African American history
HPD continue targeting road rage drivers with new initiative
Houston nonprofit seeks funding for program for domestic abuse victims
Daughter charged for murdering her mother in west Harris County
Roommate arrested after man dies in SE Houston house fire
More TOP STORIES News