Grand jury to hear alleged self-defense shooting after man killed during argument at Plantersville

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed at a party in Plantersville, according to officials.

The shooting occurred during a party at a residence along Foxfire Drive just after 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Although details are limited, officers said the shooting stemmed from an argument in which the shooter and victim had recently come to know each other.

The Montgomery County Crime Scene Unit were called to assist the Grimes County Sheriff's Office, Grimes County District Attorney's Office, and the Texas Rangers for the investigation.

Officials identified the victim as 34-year-old Kelley Jernigan.

According to officials, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy.

Officers said a person of interest has been identified and is cooperating with law enforcement.

According to officials, this case will be referred to a grand jury as authorities said there is a self-defense nexus, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the Grimes County Sheriff's Office at 936-873-2151.