Gridlock Alert: Houston-area closures that could slow down your Mother's Day weekend plans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There are a few gridlock alerts you should know about that could slow down your Mother's Day weekend plans.

I-610 North Loop Closure

The first one is on the North Loop. All westbound lanes will be closed at Highway 59 all weekend long.

Drivers will be detoured onto US-59, and back onto I-610.

I-10 Closure

On the Katy Freeway, inbound lanes will close beginning Saturday at 4 p.m. This is between Silber and the West Loop.

The lanes should reopen late Saturday at 11 p.m. To get around this, drivers should go through Memorial.

East Beltway-8 Closure

Lastly, a portion of the East Beltway will be closed all weekend. This is northbound from I-10 to Woodforest.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club! ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads. Live traffic map