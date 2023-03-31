Gridlock Alert: 2 Houston-area closures that could slow down your plans this weekend

There are two gridlock alerts that you should be aware of this weekend. Here's what closures drivers should expect and how to get around them.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A couple of gridlock alerts could slow down your weekend plans.

SH-99 Closure

The first closure is on the Grand Parkway, near the Cinco Ranch area.

Beginning Friday night, crews will close the southbound lanes of the highway at Fry Road.

Drivers will be detoured onto Fry Road, Peek Road, and FM 1093 before hopping back onto the Grand Parkway.

It's expected to reopen in time for Monday morning's drive.

I-45 Lane Closure

The second closure will be along the Gulf Freeway.

Slowdowns should be expected inbound near NASA Road One.

Crews will have two lanes closed all weekend.

To get around the closure, drivers can take Highway 3.

