City leaders to share Final Four security plans ahead of events this weekend

With tens of thousands of additional people set to come to Houston for the Final Four, authorities are set to share their plans to keep everyone safe.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a big week for the city of Houston, who will be on the national stage as fans roll into town from across the country for the Final Four.

The matchups are set: Florida Atlantic will face off Saturday in the semifinals against San Diego State, while the University of Connecticut will take on the Miami Hurricanes.

Both the University of Houston and University of Texas were vying to make it back to the Bayou City for the semifinals, and ultimately, a shot at the championship next Monday, but Miami ended up knocking both teams out of the tournament.

Around 75,000 people are expected to come to Houston for the games and festivities. Ahead of their descent on the city, local officials will share their traffic and safety plans for the tournament during a live briefing at City Hall at 11 a.m.

The estimated economic impact of having the Final Four in Houston is $300 million.

Nationally, beer sales increase 19% during March Madness.

This is the fourth time Houston has hosted a Final Four, so city planners are no stranger to this event.

Much of the action will center around the George R. Brown Convention Center where there are street closures.

Avenida de las Americas will be shut down from Lamar to McKinney Both of those streets are closed as well.

Lamar is closed to La Branch, and McKinney is closed to Crawford Street.

You'll want to pay attention if you plan to head down there as many of the fan events are taking place downtown.

"The downtown footprint is pretty amazing, especially with all of the fan events being able to be held right next to each other down here. Stadium is not too far from the METRO rail, so out of town visitors can just jump on it for the games," said Rachel Quan, vice president of the Houston Local Organizing Committee.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and HPD Chief Troy Finner are expected to be at this morning's announcement on the security plans.

