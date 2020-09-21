tropical storm

Gov. Greg Abbott to sign disaster declaration Monday morning

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told ABC13 he expects Tropical Storm Beta to be a flooding event.

"Heed any warnings about potential flooding," Abbott said. "You have the last few hours to take the advance action that may be needed to make sure you are able to get out of harm's way."

During an interview on Sunday evening, Abbott said the state prepared for the storm by positioning resources along the Gulf Coast.

Most of those resources are search and rescue, given that the threatened areas are still unknown.

"Whether it be from Victoria to the Houston area or over to Beaumont, we do anticipate heavy flooding and hence, perhaps the need to rescue people from very serious situations," explained Abbott.

The governor said the difficulty with Tropical Storm Beta is that forecasters don't know exactly where it will head once making landfall or how long it will linger along the Texas coast. He urged southeast Texas residents to watch weather reports and remain updated with the latest on the storm's movement.

He said he will issue disaster declarations on Monday once he has a better idea of which counties the storm will most impact.

