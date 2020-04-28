Tropical Storm Beta floods Texas coast

Elsewhere in the Atlantic basin

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Beta's winds have lowered slightly while movement continues toward the west at a slow 6 mph. This same motion is expected to continue for the next day or so.As of 7 a.m. Monday, Beta's center was around 120 miles south-southwest of Galveston.Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Central pressure is 996 MB.Little change in strength is forecast before Beta reaches land.Beta is expected to make landfall near Matagorda Bay Monday evening as a tropical storm before turning to the northeast Tuesday. Beta should weaken down to a tropical depression Tuesday evening.A Tropical Storm warning remains in effect for parts of Southeast Texas, including Houston, and from Port Aransas to Intracoastal City, Louisiana.A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for from Corpus Christi all the way up to the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. 3-5 feet of storm surge will be possible along the coast of Galveston and the Bolivar Peninsula. 2-4 feet of storm surge will be possible from Port Aransas, TX to San Luis Pass, TX and Sabine Pass, TX to Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, LA.A flash flood watch is also in effect for much of Southeast Texas through Tuesday night. Prolonged rain from Beta will have the potential to produce 7-10+" inches of rainfall along the coast and 4-7 inches inland. North of Harris County could see 2-4" of rain.An area of showers and thunderstorms located over southeastern Florida, the northwestern Bahamas, and the Straits of Florida is associated with a weak frontal system. This disturbance is forecast to move southward over central and western Cuba during the next couple of days, and then move back northward on Thursday through Saturday. There's an extremely low chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 20% change of formation over the next 5 days.Hurricane Teddy continues to spin over the Atlantic. It's no threat to the Gulf. Teddy is forecast to move east of Burmuda on Monday and should approach Nova Scotia late Tuesday or Wednesday.We are now in the weeks of peak hurricane activity, so make sure you stay prepared and have your hurricane preparedness plan in place. Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November, but Texans can usually breathe a sigh of relief by mid-October once the fall cold fronts start pushing through the Lone Star State.Remember to check back with us online and on your streaming TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, etc.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.