Man fatally shot near METRO stop outside Greenspoint Mall in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed near a bus stop in Houston's Greenspoint area on Friday, according to police.
Houston Police Department officers said they responded to a shooting at about 4 p.m. at 12300 Greenspoint Dr., outside of the Greenspoint Mall.
RELATED: Police vow more officers on patrol after 6th violent incident on or near METRORail in 2 months
ABC13's SkyEye was at the scene and crime scene tape could be seen around a METRO stop near the mall's parking lot.
Police said the man was shot and transported to the hospital in critical condition, but later died at the hospital.
A possible suspect has been detained, according to HPD.
ABC13 is tracking crime and safety across Houston. You can investigate crime numbers by neighborhood and zip code.
SEE ALSO: Family of METRORail shooting victim say she's fighting for her life