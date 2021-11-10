Exclusive video shows Houston mom and boyfriend accused of abandoning boys arrested at library

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11217843" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video obtained only by ABC13 shows a Houston mom and her boyfriend at a library before their arrest in connection with the case of three children abandoned.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Before the mom of the children abandoned with their brother's decaying corpse was arrested two weeks ago, a video shows her and her boyfriend at a library where sources told ABC13 they were looking up news articles on the shocking case.Gloria Williams, 35, and her boyfriend, 31-year-old Brian Coulter, remain in jail. Coulter is charged with the murder of 8-year-old Kendrick Lee. Williams is charged with injury to a child by omission, injury to a child with serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence, a human corpse.Exclusive video obtained by ABC13 through a public records request to the city of Houston shows the couple on Oct. 26 at the Robinson-Westchase neighborhood Library on Wilcrest. They walk in at 4:42 p.m. and go straight to front the desk, where they engage with a library employee. Their demeanor appears casual, as Williams cracks a smile.This library visit was just two days after Williams' 15-year-old son called 911 for help and told Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies that he and his two brothers had been living alone in a westside apartment as the body of another brother rotted away in a bedroom.During the 23-minute library visit, Williams' sons were in CPS custody.Williams' bond was raised last week to more than $1.5 million dollars. Coulter's bond is at $1 million dollars. Investigators believe Coulter beat the boy to death in front of his brothers last November.On the day the couple was in the library, sources say they were searching for news articles about the horrific case. The video shows Williams walking out with a piece of paper. They walk to the car where deputies speed in, and arrest them without incident.