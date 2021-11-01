child neglect

Houston mother accused in abandonment case also lived with son's remains

Gloria Williams and her boyfriend Brian Coulter are both accused in the murder, believed to have happened around Thanksgiving 2020
Woman and boyfriend lived with her son's remains after his murder

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman and her boyfriend, who is charged in her 8-year-old son's murder, lived with his remains in the apartment where three of her other children were also later found abandoned, ABC13 has learned.

On Monday, 35-year-old Gloria Williams appeared in court, where more disturbing details in an already difficult case were revealed.

Williams is charged with injury to a child by omission and tampering with evidence.

Her bond is set at $900,000: $350,000 for injury to a child, $300,000 for tampering with evidence and $250,000 for injury by omission.

Her boyfriend, 31-year-old Brian Coulter, is charged with 8-year-old Kendrick Lee's murder. His bond is set at $1 million.

Coulter is accused of beating the child to death around Thanksgiving of last year.

Both he and Williams remain in jail.

According to new details given Monday, Williams and Coulter lived with the remains in a west Harris County apartment until March, when they moved out, leaving behind the woman's three other children, ages 15, 9, and 7, with Kendrick's body.

The surviving children allege that they were locked in a room with Kendrick's remains, even while the couple lived there.

Williams allegedly sent groceries to the apartment once a month and kept the lease on the unit so the remains wouldn't be found.

Authorities discovered Kendrick's remains a week ago. His siblings were living in deplorable conditions.

Last week when Coulter made his first court appearance, the judge overseeing the case recused himself for personal reasons.


When Coulter arrived, he walked in slowly, asking the judge several questions. At times, it appeared that he didn't understand what was being read to him.

Coulter also asked the judge to repeat what the charge was against him, and if he's convicted, if the sentencing is indeed five to 99 years or life.

The judge said yes, but also advised him to speak through his attorney because anything he says in court can be used against him.

Meanwhile, Williams' was supposed to be in court last Friday, but due to the judge's sudden recusal, that appearance was pushed back to Monday.

ABC13 has also learned that the court had a hard time finding a qualified attorney to represent her, but a defense attorney was eventually assigned.

Williams is expected back in court later this week to go over bond.

The judge said Monday that her current bond was not sufficient for the charges.

Williams' attorney argued that he needs time to review the case and asked the judge not to raise her bond.

Brian Coulter, the man accused of beating his girlfriend's son to death, suddenly seemed unable to understand the judge when he was in court. But that's not the only thing that happened. Watch.



The family of Gloria Williams' other kids said they are horrified of what they've learned but also say she was very unstable.



The man, accused of beating his girlfriend's son to death and then leaving his body with his brothers to decompose in an apartment for a year, was arrested at a Buc-ee's in Luling, Texas.

