12-year-old girl killed when she was ejected from car on SH-99 on way home to Conroe, sheriff says

A 12-year-old girl was killed in a crash on Highway 99 and West Road as she and her family members were returning home to Conroe, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 12-year-old girl was killed when she was thrown from a vehicle during a crash on Highway 99 at West Road, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Monday morning.

A 36-year-old woman was driving when she left the road and hit a cable barrier system, causing the vehicle to roll, Gonzalez said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

One of her passengers, her 12-year-old niece, was ejected. According to authorities, the girl wasn't wearing a seatbelt, and was found dead at the scene.

Four other people were inside the vehicle, including the driver's 56-year-old mother, and children ages 1, 3 and 16.

The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital with a broken clavicle.

The sheriff said the driver was heading home to Conroe after visiting San Antonio over the weekend, adding that she cooperated with the investigation and didn't show signs of intoxication.