Investigation underway into whether METRO police lieutenant intentionally hit someone with car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A METRO police lieutenant is in the middle of a criminal investigation and placed on administration leave.

The METRO Police Department confirms that Lt. Tarlisha James is off the job following an auto-pedestrian incident that the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office calls an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.

According to Precinct 4, the incident happened Monday at about 8 a.m. at the Willowbend Apartments in the 9300 block of FM 1960 Bypass Road W. near Humble.

The call was about a car hitting someone in the parking lot. One witness told ABC13 it appeared to be intentional. Another resident said he heard tires screeching and yelling.

The victim went to the hospital.

Precinct 4 described the two parties as "family members" and declined to provide additional information. No one was arrested.

In a statement to ABC13, METRO police wrote, "As standard procedure, Lt. James has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation. She has also surrendered her law enforcement credentials."

Attempts to reach James for a comment were not successful.

According to Texas Commission on Law Enforcement records, James has spent her entire 17-year career with METRO, rising through the ranks and often serving as the public face of their criminal investigations.

Now, James is involved in an ongoing Precinct 4 probe that could result, the office told ABC13, in a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Below is the full statement from METRO police:

METRO Police have been notified of an auto-pedestrian investigation involving METRO Police Lieutenant Tarlisha James. That investigation is being conducted by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office. As standard procedure, Lieutenant James has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of that investigation. She has also surrendered her law enforcement credentials. METRO Police are cooperating fully with the investigation and will refer all other inquiries regarding that probe to the investigative agency.

