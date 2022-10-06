Victim flown to hospital after shooting that may be road rage related, Harris Co. sheriff says

A victim was flown to the hospital Wednesday evening after being shot near Grand Parkway and Katy Freeway in west Harris County.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting that left a person injured in west Harris County on Wednesday night may be related to road rage, authorities say.

An investigation got underway in the 23200 block of Grand Circle Boulevard, where a person was shot and later flown from to the hospital, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted. The scene is not too far from the Grand Parkway and Katy Freeway.

Harris County Precinct 5 constable deputies were the first to respond to what the sheriff called a "possible road rage incident."

He added that his Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators were called to the scene.

Shortly after word got out of the shooting, SkyEye flew over the active scene in the parking lot of a Walk-On's sports bar, where multiple constable and sheriff's office vehicles were standing by.

SkyEye also captured an SUV with three of its passenger and trunk doors open. It isn't clear what role that vehicle has in the investigation.

