Principal's arrest for soliciting among 16 in Fort Bend Co. prostitution sting, sheriff says

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Sixteen people were arrested this week following a multiday operation in Fort Bend County to crack down on prostitution. Among those arrested was Brian Shillingburg, the principal at Clements High School in Sugar Land.

Sheriff Eric Fagan said that during the sting, which was conducted at a predetermined location in Missouri City, undercover officers posed as prostitutes online to draw sex buyers to reduce the demand for victimized sex workers.

"Sex trafficking is a blip on this country, a blip in all areas of this state," Fagan said. "Here in Fort Bend County and other areas, we're working together collectively to fight this blip."

The suspects arrested ranged from 20 to 60 years old.

"The message is that you don't know who you're talking to online. You could be talking to one of our officers or one of our investigators and know that will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," he said.

Fagan also said they have rescued over 30 human trafficking victims in Fort Bend County and have arrested over 200 people who were promoting human trafficking.

"Anyone could be involved. (Could be) your next-door neighbor. It could be your principal at your school. It could be anyone. Pay attention to what's going on around your home," Fagan said.

Shillingburg was arrested on Monday. Records state he met an undercover detective at a hotel in Missouri City and agreed to pay $90 for sex with a woman.

In a separate case, Mason McKie, a former Clements High School psychology teacher, was also arrested and charged with sex trafficking out of the state of Georgia on Wednesday. According to the school district, before his arrest, McKie had resigned last week over the investigation.

In McKie and Shillingburg's cases, Fagan said it "doesn't seem at this time like they have a connection."